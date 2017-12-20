By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures on Wednesday will soar 20 degrees above normal for the third week in December. Highs will be in the lower 60s around Denver and Boulder and upper 50s around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley.

The warm weather will be quickly replaced with arctic air Wednesday night as a strong cold front enters Colorado. The front should reach the metro area by midnight causing winds to shift to the north. And as the northerly wind transports air directly from Canada, high temperatures on Thursday will stay in the 20s or about 40 degrees colder than Wednesday.

The storm will not be a good position for significant snow in Denver or anywhere along the Front Range but we should see light snow in time for the morning commute on Thursday. Accumulation will be minor around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins with anywhere from just a trace to as much as 3 inches.

Mountain areas should do better in terms of accumulation with 4-8 inches on average. A few spots could see up to a foot. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted midnight through 6 p.m. Thursday for almost all areas west of the Front Range.

Friday will be a sunny but cold day with highs near freezing. Then another blast of arctic air will arrive on Saturday causing temperatures to stay in the teens for highs. We also expect some more snow Saturday mainly in the morning but any accumulation at lower elevations should be minor. Snow in the high country Saturday should amount to 3-6 inches.

Then clear, dry, and cold weather will settle in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas morning in Denver will be around 4° above zero.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.