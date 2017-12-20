Filed Under:Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Health Care, Health Insurance, John Hickenlooper, John Kasich, Local TV

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s governor is asking state lawmakers for emergency funding to keep a children’s health insurance program operating because Congress hasn’t decided how to keep it going.

Gov. John Hickenlooper asked the Legislature’s budget committee Tuesday for $9.6 million to keep covering children and pregnant women in the program through the end of February. It currently has enough money to keep operating through January.

confederate monuments 5pkg frame 2319 Hickenlooper Asks For $9.6 Million For Childrens Health Insurance

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

Hickenlooper called it a “one-time only bandaid” until Congress acts.

The program provides low-cost coverage to children and pregnant women in families that earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

Hickenlooper was one of 12 governors from both parties who asked Congress last week to reauthorize funding.

Fresh funding ran out Oct. 1. Since then, some states have relied on unspent funds to keep it going.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch