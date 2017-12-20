Filed Under:Foothills Animal Shelter, Jeff Shrader, JeffCo Sheriff, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Local TV, Richard Eveleigh

By Makenzie O’Keefe

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County Sheriff, dressed as Santa Claus, delivered the gift of comfort to dogs in a shelter on Wednesday morning.

It is part of a program that helps teach inmates a unique skill.

shelter dog beds 12vo frame 182 Shelter Dogs Get Special Donation From Sheriff Santa Claus

(credit: CBS)

In true Santa Claus fashion, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader made a big donation to the Foothills Animal Shelter. Deputies brought over a dozen beds for dogs who are looking for their forever homes.

However, they aren’t your typical dog beds.

shelter dog beds 12vo frame 392 Shelter Dogs Get Special Donation From Sheriff Santa Claus

(credit: CBS)

This is all part of a new program that began in September. It has allowed the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to find a way to repurpose jail uniforms, while also giving inmates a sense of purpose.

Inmates are taking old or unusable uniforms and linens, and are learning how to sew them into pet beds. Through this program, more than 50 beds have been made and donated to local animal shelters and rescue facilities.

shelter dog beds 12vo frame 591 Shelter Dogs Get Special Donation From Sheriff Santa Claus

(credit: CBS)

Shrader said it not only teaches inmates how to sew, but it provides other valuable life skills.

“To have somebody in jail being productive and having responsibility, showing diligence and work ethic, it’s those things that we need in opportunities for inmates,” explained Shrader.

Foothills Animal Shelter said this also helps create comfort for pets who have been lost, neglected or homeless.

shelter dog beds 12vo frame 1294 Shelter Dogs Get Special Donation From Sheriff Santa Claus

(credit: CBS)

“We see a wide variety of animals and we want them here to be well-fed, exercised and most of all comfortable,” explained Richard Eveleigh, the Executive Director of Foothills Animal Shelter. “That’s why these beds are so important.”

Eveleigh said this partnership is essential in keeping their animals happy and healthy.

shelter dog beds 12vo frame 956 Shelter Dogs Get Special Donation From Sheriff Santa Claus

(credit: CBS)

The program director said that the inmates really look forward to this program and sewing the beds every day for the pups.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch