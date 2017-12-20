FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews moved an historic building in Frisco on Wednesday that may have looked a little unusual traveling down the street.
The Excelsior House is the former mine’s old office building. It was built in 1895.
Crews moved the historic building from private property off of Galena Street to a storage area near the Frisco Adventure Park.
The move began at 9 a.m. Wednesday and impacted traffic on Granite Street and Highway 9 until about 12:30 p.m.
The home will stay in storage until a permanent spot can be found.