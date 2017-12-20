By Alaina Brandenburger

Hosting a New Year’s Eve party is fun, but can be exhausting. On the plus side, you don’t have to drive anywhere, and you can spend your night ringing in the new year with your closest friends and family.

However, planning for the party, cooking and cleaning up afterward can add some fatigue to your New Year’s celebration. This year, leave the cooking to someone else so you can kick back and enjoy the party. Contact one of these local restaurants to take the cooking off of your hands.

Venice Ristorante and Wine Bar

1700 Wynkoop St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 534-2222

www.veniceristorante.com

Known for some of the best Italian food in the Denver area, Venice Ristorante and Wine Bar is an excellent choice to cater your party. With a variety of menus at various price points, your guests will be treated to delicious Italian fare that is elegant and flavorful. Venice Ristorante and Wine Bar also offers an extensive wine list, and can recommend the perfect pairing based on your selected menu. The restaurant offers in-home chef service and provides dishes and flatware, so you don’t have to clean up after dinner.

City Grille

321 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 861-0726

City Grille offers excellent catering services for any party. Offerings include box lunches or a variety of different buffet styles, and they can tailor the menu to you if you don’t find one you like. The chefs at City Grille take time and care to ensure the best meal for you and your party. Celebrate with a fajita or taco bar, or treat your guests to rotisserie chicken. To order, make sure you’ve booked at least 48 hours in advance. New Year’s Eve could be busy, so call as early as possible to reserve your dinner.

The Colorado Pig Rig

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 999-7929

This local food truck also offers catering services, and will bring its specialty food to your party. Choose from tacos, BBQ and appetizers for fun and festive party food. The tacos offered by the Colorado Pig Rig are delectable and will keep your guests happy all night. If you’ve got vegetarians coming to your party, the Colorado Pig Rig offers some vegetarian friendly dishes. Be sure to book quickly, since the truck is in high demand. Note that the company offers catering services without the truck.

Ohana Grille

2045 Sheridan Blvd.

Edgewater, CO 80214

(303) 232-0787

Make your New Year’s Eve party memorable with a Hawaiian fusion meal from Ohana Grille. You can choose from meals for each guest to a buffet bar or bento boxes. If you’re feeling especially festive, you can hire the food truck to come to your party. Ohana Grille features traditional Hawaiian dishes, including Teri Beef, Shoyu Chicken and even Spam Fried Rice. If you’re looking for finger food that is easier to eat on the go, try a taco bar. Ohana Grille also has a variety of vegetarian and vegan options. Whatever you order, you will get it with friendly service, and it will surely be tasty.

Batter Crepe Company

Denver, CO 80203

(719) 650-3318

Add some brunch style pinache to your New Year’s Eve party with Batter Crepe Company. Offering a crepe station with sweet and savory crepes, along with delicious coffee from Pablo’s Coffee, Batter Crepe Company will feed your guests a memorable meal. Sweet flavors include Nutella and apple cinnamon, and savory crepes ham and egg and mushroom and spinach, among others. If you want something different, Batter Crepe Company can work with you to customize your menu. Contact them soon and book your party.

