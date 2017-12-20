Filed Under:Bald Eagle, Local TV, Routt County, Steamboat Springs

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Bald Eagle found shot on the side of the road in Routt County has been euthanized.

According to Steamboat Today, the eagle was put down over the weekend.

bald eagle Vets Unable To Save Bald Eagle Found Shot

(credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The bird of prey, which is protected by federal law because it is our country’s national bird, was found on the side of the road Dec. 14. The bird had been shot.

Veterinarians tried to save the bird but its wounds were too severe.

Injuring the Bald Eagle is a state and federal crime.

So far, people who live in Steamboat Springs have donated $5,000 to help find the person responsible. No suspects have been identified.

