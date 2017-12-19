By Micheal Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– Traffic outside Denver International Airport slowed to a crawl Monday afternoon after a shuttle bus rolled over, sending everyone on board to the hospital.

The shuttle bus from “The Parking Spot,” an airport shuttle service, rolled turned over while trying to get onto southbound Peña Boulevard.

Denver Police Sgt. Mike Farr, the day shift supervisor for the Traffic Investigations, said they are pretty sure how the bus tipped over.

“The roadway evidence tells us that there was a loss of control,” said Farr. “The tire marks tell us there was a hard steer first to the left then to the right.”

There were 14 people, including the driver, on the bus when it tipped over.

“There’s varying levels of injury from what we would call a serious injury to some with reported possible fractures,” said Farr. “Right now there doesn’t appear to be any danger of dying.”

Investigators shut down the Jackson Gap on-ramp while they tried to figure out exactly what happened. Anxious drivers waiting to get onto Peña Boulevard could only wait while police finished their investigation.

Farr acknowledged, “We know this is a busy time of day for the airport. We’re going to take that balance of protecting our scene versus getting the transportation system operating.”

Soon after the shuttle was set upright and removed while drivers continued on Pena Boulevard.

Police say a mechanical issue with the bus or a driver error are two possible reasons for the crash but it doesn’t appear that any other vehicles were involved.

Farr says the key to what happened may lie with the passengers, “We will look to our passengers, who were all transported to the hospital for treatment, to help us with that.”