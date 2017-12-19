DENVER (CBS4)– A school bus with students on board crashed into a parked car on Tuesday afternoon.
The bus, from the Denver School of the Arts, had 18 students on board plus the driver when it crashed into a parked car in the 1800 block of Newport Street.
None of the students on board the bus were hurt but the bus driver was so upset after the crash that she was hyperventilating. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated by Denver police.
Another bus picked up the students to continue on the regularly-scheduled route.