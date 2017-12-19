COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Santa Claus has some very special helpers at The Colorado Springs Police Department.
Back in September, Jered Wickman was involved in a motorcycle crash.
“It left him with every bone broken from the waist down,” Wickman’s wife, Victoria, told CBS4.
Jered Wickman is still recovering. He is expected to be able to walk again, but his wife says it is going to take a lot of therapy to get to that point.
One of the officers who responded to the crash, Officer Clay Sunada, did not forget about Jered and his young family.
Officer Sunada surprised the family with visit from Santa — in a special blue suit — along with several police escorts.
“What a wonderful surprise over the weekend from CSPD and Santa!” Victoria Wickman said.
She said the jolly crew delivered gifts for their children, 5-year-old Jayden and 3-year-old Alizebeth, to make sure they had a merry Christmas.
“I can’t thank them enough for this, they made our children’s day,” Victoria Wickman said. “You’re all amazing.”