By Tori Mason

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Maddie and Spencer from the Littleton Young Adult Program set all the tables at Holly Creek Retirement Community Tuesday morning.

They’re part of a curriculum that teaches skills toward living a more independent life.

The program gives 12 high school graduates with special needs a chance to serve others while learning important life skills.

“Hopefully at some point they’ll all have jobs and work independently without supervision. That’s what we’re working towards,” said Kathy Miller, Littleton Young Adult Program Paraprofessional.

The partnership allows those of the older generation and the younger generation to interact with each other and develop valuable social skills.

It’s a part of the day students and residents say they look forward to.

The staff at Holly Creek also benefit from the students setting the tables. Instead of preparing for lunch, they use that time saved to spend with the senior residents.

