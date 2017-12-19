CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 2-month-old baby who was found by Wyoming police in a roadside ditch has been released from the hospital.

Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta says the girl was released from Children’s Hospital Colorado over the weekend and is now in the care of the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

KGAB-AM reports that the baby was treated for multiple skull fractures and a collapsed lung after police found the child in the ditch at about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Authorities have charged Lillian Jeffrey, of Cheyenne, with aggravated child abuse, accusing her of tossing her child into the ditch.

The 31-year-old Jeffrey told a judge last week that she disagrees with the charges.
Jeffrey is being held in the Laramie County jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

