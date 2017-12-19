By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Over the next several days we will see our temperatures fall by 60 to 70 degrees and we’ll have two chances for accumulating snow.
The big change will get underway late Wednesday as a cold front and area of low pressure arrive from the Pacific Northwest. It will spread snow into the mountains after sunset Wednesday and into Denver and the Front Range by sunrise on Thursday.
We aren’t expecting huge totals but some places in the mountains west of the Continental Divide could approach 10 inches.
Things will start to clear out late Thursday and early Friday with a brief break before another, even colder, storm system arrives on Saturday.
It will bring the coldest air we’ve seen since early January along with another shot of snow.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.