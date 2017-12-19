Denver Broncos wide receiver and punt returner Jordan Taylor joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week at the ViewHouse Centennial.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Jordan Taylor is in his third year with the Broncos and has taken over as the team’s punt returner in their victories over the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts.

“It has been a different role, something I’ve had to adjust to that I hadn’t been used to in the past,” said Taylor of his new role. “It’s been a learning experience and I’ve enjoyed it so far.”

The Broncos are coming off a 25-13 win over the Colts last Thursday and had Friday, Saturday and Sunday off after the victory.

“It was nice, it couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Taylor of the mini-bye week. “I did as little as possible.”

The Broncos offense has taken off in the last two weeks, combining for 48 points and more than 700 yards of offense in their two victories.

“It starts up front with our offensive line and the way we’ve been able to run the ball,” said Taylor. “That’s something we definitely need to do and it helps our defense out in turn.”

In addition to his duties as wide receiver and punt returner Taylor also serves as the Broncos emergency quarterback.

“He’s a guy you can count on. You want guys that when you put them out there that job will get done,” Vance Joseph said of Taylor.

The Broncos will travel to Washington D.C. on Sunday for an 11 a.m. kickoff. You can see the game on CBS4 in the Denver area.

