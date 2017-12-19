FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins are searching for a woman who they believe disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Kimberlee Graves was last seen at her home on Dec. 4.
Police said a friend called police to request a welfare check on Dec. 8 because she couldn’t reach Graves, 41.
Officers tried to contact Graves at her home on Akin Avenue but nobody answered the door and her car was gone.
Then on Dec. 10, a worried friend entered Graves’ home and found that it had been ransacked.
On Dec. 13, Graves’ car, a red Toyota Rav4, was found in a parking garage at College Avenue and Mulberry Street.
“While detectives have not found evidence of injury, the suspicious circumstances have caused concern for her safety,” investigators stated.
Anyone with information about Graves’ whereabouts should contact Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.