Colorado State Patrol, John Hickenlooper, Matthew Packard

DENVER (AP) — The new leader of the Colorado State Patrol is taking over.

Lt. Col. Matthew Packard will be promoted to colonel and chief and then be sworn in by Gov. John Hickenlooper at the state Capitol Tuesday morning.

He’ll replace Chief Scott Hernandez, who is retiring at the end of the year after more than 30 years with the state patrol.

Packard has been with the patrol for 17 years. Most recently he oversaw communications, training, public outreach and media relations for the agency.

