BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A church in Boulder is now the sanctuary for a woman fighting deportation.
Ingrid Encalada Latorre was convicted of a felony for using a false social security number, and now she’s fighting deportation while taking sanctuary in the Unitarian Universalist Church.
Before Tuesday, she had been taking sanctuary in a church in Fort Collins.
The congregation in Boulder voted last October to start allowing people fighting deportation to live in the church.
RELATED: Preschool Announce Closure After Church’s Sanctuary Vote