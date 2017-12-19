CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder County, Ice, Ingrid Encalada Latorre, Ingrid Latorre, Local TV, Peru, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Unitarian Universalist Church

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A church in Boulder is now the sanctuary for a woman fighting deportation.

encalada hearing 5vo transfer frame 844 Front Range Church Opens Doors To Woman Fighting Deportation

Ingrid Encalada Latorre prepares for her court date (credit: CBS)

Ingrid Encalada Latorre was convicted of a felony for using a false social security number, and now she’s fighting deportation while taking sanctuary in the Unitarian Universalist Church.

unitarian church atchison raw frame 1521 Front Range Church Opens Doors To Woman Fighting Deportation

(credit: CBS)

Before Tuesday, she had been taking sanctuary in a church in Fort Collins.

The congregation in Boulder voted last October to start allowing people fighting deportation to live in the church.

RELATED: Preschool Announce Closure After Church’s Sanctuary Vote

