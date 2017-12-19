HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A Highlands Ranch high school student got enough retweets to give everyone in his class a perfect score on the final.
Chase Scherschel tweeted a picture Monday morning saying “2,000 retweets by tomorrow morning for everyone in my class to get a 100 on the final. Help us.”
As of Tuesday morning, he has at least 2,500 retweets.
The ThunderRidge High School student appears to be giving his teacher a handshake in a picture along with the tweet.
Behind them on the board it reads “2,000 retweets by 12/19 @ 7:35 AM for everyone to get 100% on the final.”
No word yet if his teacher kept her promise.