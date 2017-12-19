CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Injury Report, Local TV, Shane Ray

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos have put Shane Ray on injured reserve.

The outside linebacker tweeted out an update on his wrist that’s been giving him trouble since before preseason.

gettyimages 893193332 Broncos Place Shane Ray On Injured Reserve

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 14: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) get pulled down by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) during the second quarter on December 14, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Broncos promoted cornerback Michael Hunter from the practice squad. Hunter is a second-year player who appeared in six games with the New York Giants the last two seasons after entering the NFL as a college free agent in 2016 from Oklahoma State University. He also competed on practice squads with the New York Jets and Broncos this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch