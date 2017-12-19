ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos have put Shane Ray on injured reserve.
The outside linebacker tweeted out an update on his wrist that’s been giving him trouble since before preseason.
The Broncos promoted cornerback Michael Hunter from the practice squad. Hunter is a second-year player who appeared in six games with the New York Giants the last two seasons after entering the NFL as a college free agent in 2016 from Oklahoma State University. He also competed on practice squads with the New York Jets and Broncos this season.