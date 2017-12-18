CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Drunk Driving, Interstate 70, Jefferson County, Police Chase, Stolen Car, Summit County

By Dillon Thomas

(CBS4) – A high speed chase through three counties ended in the Colorado mountains Sunday afternoon. The chase, which started in Jefferson County, crossed through Clear Creek County and ended 75 miles later in Summit County.

chase 2 Driver Goes Around Stop Sticks In Metro Area To High Country Chase

(credit: CBS)

Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Rob Madden said the chase started after dispatch received calls of a possible intoxicated driver in a van.

“State Patrol received two calls for the same vehicle,” Madden said.

When state troopers got behind the van, it took off.

chase 1 Driver Goes Around Stop Sticks In Metro Area To High Country Chase

(credit: CBS)

The chase lasted more than an hour and was documented on Colorado Department of Transportation cameras.

“There are multiple parts about this that were unusual,” Madden said.

Madden said troopers were not sure why the driver was refusing to stop. Although the vehicle was reported stolen out of Denver, they did not know who the driver was.

The van, traveling west, evaded both police and stop sticks. Colorado State Patrol does not use pit maneuver tactics.

“There was an attempt to stop the vehicle with tire deflation device, stop sticks. The vehicle did move around those stop sticks,” Madden said.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, troopers pulled the female driver from the vehicle. She refused to submit to roadside sobriety tests, or give blood for testing. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol believe intoxication was a factor in the chase.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch