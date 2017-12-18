By Dillon Thomas

(CBS4) – A high speed chase through three counties ended in the Colorado mountains Sunday afternoon. The chase, which started in Jefferson County, crossed through Clear Creek County and ended 75 miles later in Summit County.

Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Rob Madden said the chase started after dispatch received calls of a possible intoxicated driver in a van.

“State Patrol received two calls for the same vehicle,” Madden said.

When state troopers got behind the van, it took off.

The chase lasted more than an hour and was documented on Colorado Department of Transportation cameras.

“There are multiple parts about this that were unusual,” Madden said.

Madden said troopers were not sure why the driver was refusing to stop. Although the vehicle was reported stolen out of Denver, they did not know who the driver was.

The van, traveling west, evaded both police and stop sticks. Colorado State Patrol does not use pit maneuver tactics.

“There was an attempt to stop the vehicle with tire deflation device, stop sticks. The vehicle did move around those stop sticks,” Madden said.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, troopers pulled the female driver from the vehicle. She refused to submit to roadside sobriety tests, or give blood for testing. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol believe intoxication was a factor in the chase.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

