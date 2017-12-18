CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
DENVER (CBS4)– People in Denver’s Hilltop neighborhood are coming together to save a piece of Colorado history.

Crews broke ground on the reconstruction of the Cranmer Park Terrace and Sundial on Monday.

(credit: CBS)

The structure was built in the 1930s and is in need of repair.

The community raised nearly $2 million to rebuild the cracked terrace and sundial. The fundraiser began in 2014.

“This place was early known as inspiration point, and if you’re like me it’s a great place to come and be inspired, and look at those mountains,” said one organizer.

Construction should be finished by fall of next year.

