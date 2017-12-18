DENVER (CBS4)– People in Denver’s Hilltop neighborhood are coming together to save a piece of Colorado history.
Crews broke ground on the reconstruction of the Cranmer Park Terrace and Sundial on Monday.
The structure was built in the 1930s and is in need of repair.
The community raised nearly $2 million to rebuild the cracked terrace and sundial. The fundraiser began in 2014.
“This place was early known as inspiration point, and if you’re like me it’s a great place to come and be inspired, and look at those mountains,” said one organizer.
Construction should be finished by fall of next year.