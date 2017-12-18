DENVER (CBS4)– Nine people were injured when a shuttle bus crashed near Denver International Airport on Monday.
The shuttle bus with the parking lot “Parking Spot” was transporting passengers when it crashed on Pena Boulevard at 78th Avenue.
Nine people were taken to the hospital after the rollover crash. It is unclear what happened leading up to the crash but police say no other vehicles were involved.
Those injured have not been identified, but police say there were no life-threatening injuries.
Pena Boulevard is open. There are traffic delays in the area.