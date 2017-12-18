CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — A Virginia man has died after falling an estimated 60 feet while rock climbing in Colorado.
Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the climber as 27-year-old Andrew Biebuyck of Charlottesville.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said he was in the Banks Hiking Area in Canon City, about 115 miles southwest of Denver, on Saturday afternoon when he fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
