CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Andrew Biebuyck, Canon City, Rock Climber Death, The Piggy Bank, Virginia

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — A Virginia man has died after falling an estimated 60 feet while rock climbing in Colorado.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the climber as 27-year-old Andrew Biebuyck of Charlottesville.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said he was in the Banks Hiking Area in Canon City, about 115 miles southwest of Denver, on Saturday afternoon when he fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch