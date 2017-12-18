DENVER (CBS4)– Police are searching for a man after he fired shots at a security guard at the Nordstrom store in Cherry Creek.
Police say the man and woman in the surveillance picture are wanted for armed robbery at the Nordstrom store in the Cherry Creek Mall at 7:23 p.m. Sunday.
While they were running out of the store, security tried to contact them and the male suspect fired a gunshot at the security personnel.
The male suspect then sped away from the area in a dark-colored Kia Spectra.
The male suspect is described as Hispanic, 18-21 years old, 5-foot-6, wearing a black coat, black pants and red shoes. His hair was tied in two buns.
The female suspect is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, 170 pounds, wearing a gray coat and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.