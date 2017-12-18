CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado military family got a big surprise this weekend at a Colorado Avalanche game.

It was “Star Wars Night” at the Pepsi Center for the Avs’ game against the Lightning on Saturday, and that gave Navy Chief Petty Officer William Doyle an opportunity to dress up as a jedi and fool his family.

reunion1 Navy Officer Surprises Family After Dressing Up As Jedi At Avs Game

(credit: Colorado Avalanche)

Doyle hadn’t seen them in nearly a year while he was on deployment, and during a break in the action on the ice his wife and their three kids were called up by an announcer to play a Star Wars “Guess the Character” game.

Doyle came out with a hood on and a light saber. The kids wondered if he was Luke Skywalker. Then the hood came off and the kids ran to hug their father.

“Welcome home, Navy Chief Petty Officer Doyle!” the team wrote in a tweet.

