By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – Much warmer temperatures to kick off the work week, after a bit of a cool Sunday. We hit the mid 50s and saw mostly sunny skies in Colorado.

We’ll be about the same on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s and plenty of sunshine. It will be another unseasonably warm day across Colorado.

That won’t last for long as some pretty major chances roll in on Thursday. We’ll still be warm on Wednesday, but snow will start in the high country and western Colorado on Wednesday evening. The mountains could pick up around 5 to 10 inches of snow with this passing storm.

We may get some snow in Denver on Thursday morning through the early afternoon.

Not only will snow be possible, but we are looking at a big Arctic blast of cold temperatures to roll in. Our mild temperatures come to a very abrupt end. We’ll be down into the 20s on Thursday, and the teens by Saturday as another round or cold air moves into Colorado. Highs will likely stay in the teens in the metro area with overnight lows in the single digits both above and below zero Saturday night.

Temperatures will not be as cold for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but we will continue to stay far below normal for late December. Highs will be in the 20s on Sunday and then 30s for Christmas Day.

