DENVER (AP) — The Justice Department says a Colorado agricultural company accused of discriminating against U.S. workers in favor of foreign visa workers has agreed to pay $10,500 to settle a lawsuit.
The department announced Monday that Loveland-based Crop Production Services will also pay nearly $19,000 in lost wages to the workers.
The department sued the company in September, claiming it refused to hire at least three seasonal U.S. workers at its rice breeding site in El Campo, Texas last year.
The company referred questions to its parent company, Calgary-based Agrium Inc., which didn’t immediately return a call.
Under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Justice Department has made an effort to crack down on companies that favor foreign visa workers in hiring.
It says it has launched more than 40 investigations and settled one other case since February.
