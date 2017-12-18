CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Jordan Lyles and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that includes a club option for 2019.

Lyles gets a $750,000 salary next year under the deal announced Sunday, and the Padres’ option is for $3.5 million with a $250,000 buyout.

His 2019 salary would escalate to $4.5 million if he is selected comeback player of the year in 2018 by Sporting News. If the option is exercised, he could earn performance bonuses of $250,000 each for 15, 20 and 25 starts, and of $125,000 apiece for 40 and 50 games pitched.

gettyimages 522347700 Jordan Lyles Leaving Rockies, On To Padres For $1 million, 1 Year Contract

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 18: Jordan Lyles #24 of the Colorado Rockies pitches in the second inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 18, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old joined San Diego in early August, soon after he was released by Colorado. He was 1-5 with a 7.75 ERA in 38 games, including five starts.

Lyles is 28-48 with a 5.43 ERA in seven seasons with Houston, the Rockies and Padres.

Left-hander Travis Wood was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot.

Wood was 4-7 with a 6.80 ERA in 39 games for Kansas City and San Diego last season. The 30-year-old lefty pitched 11 times for the Padres, all of them starts.

