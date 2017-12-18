CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Drunk Driving, Interstate 70, Jefferson County, Local TV, Police Chase, Sonia Sovereign, Stolen Car, Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol identified the woman who lead officers on a chase along I-70 into Summit County on Sunday.

chase 1 I 70 Police Chase Suspect Identified

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say 26-year-old Sonia Sovereign refused to stop for them during a chase which started in Jefferson County, crossed through Clear Creek County and ended 75 miles later.

State patrol officials say they received calls about a van swerving on the highway.

chase 2 I 70 Police Chase Suspect Identified

(credit: CBS)

Sgt. Rob Madden said troopers were not sure why the driver refused to stop. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Denver.

Investigators say Sovereign, who is from California, refused a roadside sobriety test or to give blood.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch