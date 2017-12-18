SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol identified the woman who lead officers on a chase along I-70 into Summit County on Sunday.
Investigators say 26-year-old Sonia Sovereign refused to stop for them during a chase which started in Jefferson County, crossed through Clear Creek County and ended 75 miles later.
State patrol officials say they received calls about a van swerving on the highway.
Sgt. Rob Madden said troopers were not sure why the driver refused to stop. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Denver.
Investigators say Sovereign, who is from California, refused a roadside sobriety test or to give blood.