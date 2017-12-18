CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
DENVER (CBS4) – The State of Colorado is partnering with FirstNet to improve communication among emergency responders.

Governor John Hickenlooper signs the FirstNet agreement. (credit: CBS)

Governor John Hickenlooper signed the agreement on Monday.

The partnership would allow AT&T to build and operate a wireless broadband network that comes at no cost to the state.

FirstNet is designed to transform the way Colorado’s fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel communicate and share information.

Colorado is home to FirstNet’s technical headquarters, which is in Boulder.

FirstNet is short for the First Responder Network Authority. It is an independent entity within the U.S. Department of Commerce.

