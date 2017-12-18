By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– The family of Adam Gilbertson hopes someone has information that will lead them to the missing 29 year old.

Gilbertson has not been seen since 1 a.m. Friday while leaving Syntax Physic Opera located at 554 S. Broadway. Earlier in the evening, he was at Charlie’s nightclub on Colfax Avenue.

When Gilbertson, a hospice nurse, did not show up to work Friday morning, his boss contacted a family member in Minnesota.

“Something was not right because it’s very unlike him. He doesn’t not show up to work,” Shannon Saesan said about her cousin.

Calls to Gilbertson’s cell phone went straight to voicemail and checks of his house by police would turn up nothing

Worried about his safety, Saesan and other family members came to Colorado from Minnesota to search for Gilbertson on their own.

“We started making flyers and kind of posting things. Trying to post as much information as we could,” she said.

The family believes Gilbertson took a Lyft from Charlie’s nightclub to his car. Saesan says they searched his Lyft history that night and they were able to get in touch with his driver.

“The Lyft driver remembered him and said that he had told him he had a bad night and that he had been harassed,” Saesan said.

His car keys were found at his apartment on Logan Street near East Virginia Avenue.

From there the family believes Gilbertson walked from his home to Syntax. Video footage captured on their surveillance cameras shows him leaving the bar alone at around 1 a.m.

Then nothing.

“Did he meet someone? Did someone pick him up? Trying to see if we can find a next step for him,” said Saesan.

Police in Denver are investigating his disappearance. As of Monday afternoon a spokesperson for the department said there was no indication of foul play.

Gilbertson was wearing a black jacket and black hat and is described as 5-foot-11, about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Gilbertson should call the Denver Missing and Exploited Persons division at 720-913-6653.

