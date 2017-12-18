CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Adam Gilbertson, Charlie's, Colfax Avenue, Local TV, Missing Man, Syntax Physic Opera

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– The family of Adam Gilbertson hopes someone has information that will lead them to the missing 29 year old.

missing adam gilbertson pic3 Family Begs For Help In Search Of Missing Man

(credit: Facebook)

Gilbertson has not been seen since 1 a.m. Friday while leaving Syntax Physic Opera located at 554 S. Broadway. Earlier in the evening, he was at Charlie’s nightclub on Colfax Avenue.

denver missing man 10pkg frame 1043 Family Begs For Help In Search Of Missing Man

(credit: CBS)

When Gilbertson, a hospice nurse, did not show up to work Friday morning, his boss contacted a family member in Minnesota.

“Something was not right because it’s very unlike him. He doesn’t not show up to work,” Shannon Saesan said about her cousin.

denver missing man 10pkg frame 739 Family Begs For Help In Search Of Missing Man

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews Shannon Saesan. (credit: CBS)

Calls to Gilbertson’s cell phone went straight to voicemail and checks of his house by police would turn up nothing

Worried about his safety, Saesan and other family members came to Colorado from Minnesota to search for Gilbertson on their own.

denver missing man 10pkg frame 488 Family Begs For Help In Search Of Missing Man

(credit: CBS)

“We started making flyers and kind of posting things. Trying to post as much information as we could,” she said.

The family believes Gilbertson took a Lyft from Charlie’s nightclub to his car. Saesan says they searched his Lyft history that night and they were able to get in touch with his driver.

adam gilbertson 2 Family Begs For Help In Search Of Missing Man

Adam Gilbertson (credit: helpfindadam.com/)

“The Lyft driver remembered him and said that he had told him he had a bad night and that he had been harassed,” Saesan said.

His car keys were found at his apartment on Logan Street near East Virginia Avenue.

From there the family believes Gilbertson walked from his home to Syntax. Video footage captured on their surveillance cameras shows him leaving the bar alone at around 1 a.m.

 

denver missing man 10pkg frame 2011 Family Begs For Help In Search Of Missing Man

(credit: CBS)

Then nothing.

“Did he meet someone? Did someone pick him up? Trying to see if we can find a next step for him,” said Saesan.

Police in Denver are investigating his disappearance. As of Monday afternoon a spokesperson for the department said there was no indication of foul play.

Gilbertson was wearing a black jacket and black hat and is described as 5-foot-11, about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Gilbertson should call the Denver Missing and Exploited Persons division at 720-913-6653.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch