COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock helped break ground on a new construction project in Commerce City.
The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of the work to build a brand new westbound on-ramp from Tower Road onto Pena Boulevard.
“As Commerce City continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, the improvements in this area are going to have huge impacts for all travelers,” said Commerce City Mayor Sean Ford.
The hope is the on-ramp will help make the area more competitive for economic growth once the project is finished in 2018.
An agreement between Commerce City, E-470 and Denver allowed Commerce City to oversee design and construction of the $12.1 million project.
E-470 will help with the cost of on-ramp construction and Denver will help maintain the infrastructure.
Tower Road between E. 80th Avenue and just south of Peña Boulevard will also be widened to four lanes.
Officials say there shouldn’t be any full road closures during the project, but driver should expect some lane closures and traffic shifts.