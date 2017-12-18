CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
NEW YORK (AP) – Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

gettyimages 496691790 master Avalanche Defenseman Erik Johnson Suspended 2 Games

Erik Johnson (credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Johnson was assessed a minor penalty for slashing and a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding in the second period of Colorado’s 6-5 home loss Saturday night.

The suspension will cost Johnson $64,516.

