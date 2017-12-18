DENVER (CBS4)– The new Civic Center Station officially opened to the public on Sunday after renovations began more than a year ago.
The new station is a transit hub which provides a turnaround point for the 16th Street Free MallRide and is also the location of the Civic Center Plaza.
The old Civic Center Station was one of RTD’s busiest transit centers serving up to 15,000 commuters every day.
RTD initially began renovations because the old facility needed structural repairs and an update. The new station looks similar to the renovated Union Station and will be much easier to maintain.
Another concept RTD had in mind when they designed the new station was visibility. They wanted commuters to be able to stand at Colfax and Lincoln and see straight across to the 16th Street Mall, a view the previous design didn’t allow.