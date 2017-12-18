CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
DENVER (CBS4)– The new Civic Center Station officially opened to the public on Sunday after renovations began more than a year ago.

The new station is a transit hub which provides a turnaround point for the 16th Street Free MallRide and is also the location of the Civic Center Plaza.

civic center station 12vo2 frame 0 Civic Center Station Opens To The Public

The old Civic Center Station was one of RTD’s busiest transit centers serving up to 15,000 commuters every day.

civic center groundbreaking sot frame 60 Civic Center Station Opens To The Public

RTD initially began renovations because the old facility needed structural repairs and an update. The new station looks similar to the renovated Union Station and will be much easier to maintain.

civic center station 12vo2 frame 816 Civic Center Station Opens To The Public

Another concept RTD had in mind when they designed the new station was visibility. They wanted commuters to be able to stand at Colfax and Lincoln and see straight across to the 16th Street Mall, a view the previous design didn’t allow.

civic center station 12vo2 frame 756 Civic Center Station Opens To The Public

civic center station 12vo2 frame 660 Civic Center Station Opens To The Public

civic center station 12vo2 frame 150 Civic Center Station Opens To The Public

