DENVER (CBS4)– The family of Adam Gilbertson hopes someone has information that will lead them to the missing 29-year-old.
Gilbertson hasn’t been seen since 1 a.m. Friday while leaving Syntax Physic Opera located at 554 S. Broadway. Earlier in the evening he was at Charlie’s night club on Colfax Avenue.
He was wearing a black jacket and black hat and is described as 5-foot-11, about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Friends and family say they have not been in contact with him and that it is unlike him to not return calls and texts.
His car keys were found at his apartment on Logan Street near East Virginia Avenue.
Gilbertson works as a hospice nurse.
Police in Denver are investigating his disappearance. Anyone with information about Gilbertson is asked to call the police.