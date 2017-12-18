By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s the busiest time of the year for delivery service and the U.S. Postal Service.

This weekend the Denver Processing and Distribution Center processed 800,000 packages.

“We knew this was going to be a record year so we’ve been delivering on Sundays, you’ve seen carriers out there, carriers out there in your neighborhoods really early and into the evening. So, we’ve been doing that. The good news is we’re keeping up with it,” said USPS Communications Director David Rupert.

As those gifts shipped out more made their way into post offices on Monday, the busiest mailing day of the year for the USPS.

“You’re going to have to pack your patience if you want to visit the post office today,” Lisa Rupert, a spokesperson for USPS, told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

At the post office on West Alameda Avenue in Lakewood, customers began lining up before it even opened. The parking lot was full, forcing some people to park along the street and walk through a line of cars to get in. Once inside, a line of customers weaved throughout the lobby.

“There are so many people here,” one customer said. “I have a feeling I’ll still be in line after lunch.”

To keep up with demand, some post office locations are staying open later and mail carriers are working late, too. They may not be as fancy as Santa’s big red sleigh, but USPS mail trucks are also packed full of gifts. With just seven days until Christmas, the rush is on to get holiday packages under the tree.

“It’s almost last minute, but I would say don’t wait until Wednesday because then, if you’re shipping something far away, it’ll be very close,” Lisa Rupert said.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25:

Dec. 19 First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 Priority Mail

Dec. 22 Express Mail

