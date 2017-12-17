CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Justin James had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Wyoming pulled away in the final minute to beat winless Texas Southern 72-66 on Saturday night.

James was 7 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Alan Herndon added 10 points for Wyoming (9-3).

Demontrae Jefferson scored 27 points to lead Texas Southern (0-11).

Donte Clark scored seven straight points, Jefferson made a jumper and Trayvon Reed a free throw and Texas Southern led 65-64 with 51 seconds remaining.

Louis Adams made two free throws, James blocked Jefferson’s 3-point attempt then made two free throws and the Cowboys regained the lead, 68-65 with 10 seconds left. Derrick Bruce split a pair of free throws for the Tigers, but Hayden Dalton committed a turnover to give Texas Southern another possession with seven seconds to go.

But the Tigers had another turnover, Jefferson and Clark were given technical fouls and Dalton made 4 of 6 free throws to end it.

