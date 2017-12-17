BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Despite six inches of snow this week falling in Breckenridge, some people are anxious about the lack of early season deep snow.
The below-average conditions though don’t seem to be impacting the number of people visiting the winter destination.
“Breckenridge occupancy for the month of December is up four percent,” tourism office spokeswoman Austyn Dineen said.
Hotels are busy.
And Breckenridge tourism officials aren’t worried. Even though they will admit everyone around here is eager for the big snows to come.
“Breckenridge is now at a level that we are seeing bookings six months in advance while we still see those powder seekers that will optic those numbers during the winter season we had a 20 percent uptick in bookings in November for November through April,” Dineen added.
At Breckenridge resort Sunday, new trails on Peak 7 were opened and they are working on Peak 10 to hopefully get more terrain open by Christmas.
