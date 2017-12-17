DENVER (CBS4) – We have a warming trend to look forward to to get the week rolling. High pressure will be moving in on the weather map giving eastern Colorado a warm up with the mountains and western slope staying chilly with mostly clear skies. This warming trend will hold until the middle of the week.
Thursday is the first day of winter with the Winter Solstice arriving at 9:28 am. Right on cue we have a big change in the weather pattern as Arctic air oozes in with much colder air and a good chance for snow.
The cold wave may stay with us through Christmas Day on the following Monday.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.