CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have a warming trend to look forward to to get the week rolling. High pressure will be moving in on the weather map giving eastern Colorado a warm up with the mountains and western slope staying chilly with mostly clear skies. This warming trend will hold until the middle of the week.

Thursday is the first day of winter with the Winter Solstice arriving at 9:28 am. Right on cue we have a big change in the weather pattern as Arctic air oozes in with much colder air and a good chance for snow.

The cold wave may stay with us through Christmas Day on the following Monday.

5day Arctic Cold And Snow A Few Days Away

snowpack Arctic Cold And Snow A Few Days Away

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch