EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two high-profile celebrities spent some time in Colorado’s high country this weekend.
Actor Jennifer Lopez and former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez ate at a restaurant in Evergreen Sunday.
The restaurant posted a photo of a menu autographed by the celebrity couple.
JLo even posed for a selfie with one woman.
“I got my picture with her right outside the door!! Love Maya’s Cantina and love JLo 😁 What a great day!” Amanda Bibee wrote.
The same day, Rodriguez tweeted a photo on Twitter.
Rodriguez told Vanity Fair he and his girlfriend are “like twins.”
“We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things.”