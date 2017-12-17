CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two high-profile celebrities spent some time in Colorado’s high country this weekend.

Actor Jennifer Lopez and former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez ate at a restaurant in Evergreen Sunday.

The restaurant posted a photo of a menu autographed by the celebrity couple.

JLo even posed for a selfie with one woman.

“I got my picture with her right outside the door!! Love Maya’s Cantina and love JLo 1f601 Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Chill In Colorado😁 What a great day!” Amanda Bibee wrote.

jlo selfie Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Chill In Colorado

(credit: Amanda Bibee)

The same day, Rodriguez tweeted a photo on Twitter.

Rodriguez told Vanity Fair he and his girlfriend are “like twins.”

“We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things.”

gettyimages 861465916 Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Chill In Colorado

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 14: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, (l-r) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez speak onstage during “One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief” at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jordin Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)

