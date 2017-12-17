COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 9-year-old girl died after being pulled out of a hotel pool in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Officers were called to the Hotel Elegante Conference Center at 8:15 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The hotel is near Interstate 25 and South Circle Drive.
Hotel staff and other citizens pulled the girl out of the pool and were administering first aid when the officers arrived.
The girl was rushed to Memorial Hospital but doctors couldn’t save her.
Police did not say whether the girl’s family was present when she went into the pool.
The hotel has an indoor pool and an outdoor pool but the outdoor pool is not open at this time, according to hotel staff.
Violent crimes personnel are handling the investigation, according to the police department.
Police did not provide any additional information but said the investigation is in the early stages.