By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have lots of cloud cover streaming in over Colorado to get the weekend started. As a result, temperatures will be slow to warm for Saturday. The cloud cover is moving in ahead of colder air that is poised to slide southward overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. The cold front will likely bring in areas of freezing drizzle across the eastern plains. This may make a few bridges and overpasses a bit icy on Sunday morning.

Skies should clear quickly by afternoon on Sunday with a warming trend in the offing through the middle of next week. After that, there is a big cold wave expected to roll in on Thursday. This may bring highs down to possibly below freezing for the first day of winter on the 21st.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

