DENVER (CBS4) – Tanner Jaillet tallied his second shutout of the season Friday night in goal for the University of Denver as the Pioneers beat Dartmouth College 1-0.

Jaillet made 23 saves to give DU (10-3-4) its sixth straight game without a loss.

du dartmouth tanner jaillet from denverpioneers com Second Period Goal Gets DU Past Dartmouth 1 0

DU’s Tanner Jaillett in goal Friday night against Dartmouth. (credit: denverpioneers.com)

Jaakko Heikkinen, a freshman for Finland, scored for DU on a power play with four minutes left in the second period.

“Dartmouth came out a much better-prepared team than we were,” Denver coach Jim Montgomery said. “I did like the way we responded in the second period and the way we played in the third period.”

The two teams face off again Saturday evening at Magness Arena. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

 

