DU PIONEERS HOCKEY CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a pair of DU Hockey tickets! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Denver, Denver Fire Department

DENVER (CBS4) – Smoke billowed from a fire 80 feet deep in a Denver storm drain Saturday due to a fire allegedly started by transients.

Fire crews were called to the fire near Quebec Avenue and Cherry Creek South Drive just after 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters from the Denver Fire Department marched hoses into a Cherry Creek culvert and doused the blaze within 20 minutes, according to a department spokesman.

culvert fire 2 Fire Attributed To Homeless Living In Storm Drain

(credit: CBS4)

Inside, crews reported evidence of a campsite. Leaves and other debris also caught fire.

One firefighter suffered burns to his hand. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and treated and released.

There were no other injuries. No one was inside the storm drain at the time.

culvert fire 1 Fire Attributed To Homeless Living In Storm Drain

(credit: CBS4)

Personnel stayed on scene for three hours while clearing the storm drain system of smoke.

An actual cause of the fire has not been determined.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch