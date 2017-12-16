DENVER (CBS4) – Smoke billowed from a fire 80 feet deep in a Denver storm drain Saturday due to a fire allegedly started by transients.
Fire crews were called to the fire near Quebec Avenue and Cherry Creek South Drive just after 11:30 a.m.
Firefighters from the Denver Fire Department marched hoses into a Cherry Creek culvert and doused the blaze within 20 minutes, according to a department spokesman.
Inside, crews reported evidence of a campsite. Leaves and other debris also caught fire.
One firefighter suffered burns to his hand. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and treated and released.
There were no other injuries. No one was inside the storm drain at the time.
Personnel stayed on scene for three hours while clearing the storm drain system of smoke.
An actual cause of the fire has not been determined.