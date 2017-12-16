COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in critical condition Saturday after an early morning fire in an recreation vehicle.
Fire crews responded to the Sleepy Mobile Home Park in the 3400 block of North El Paso Street at 12:30 a.m.
“Our crews were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly,” said Lt. Fred Varnell of Colorado Springs Fire Department told CBS affiliate KKTV. “We did have one victim that was outside of the mobile home. Apparently, his neighbors forced open the door and got him out of the structure itself.”
Varnell said the man was rushed to the hospital.
Damage to the RV — a towable fifth-wheel travel trailer — was confined to the bedroom area, but the extent of damage renders the unit uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Varnell described difficulties CSFD crews encountered simply finding access to the fire.
“Obviously, a problem with mobile home parks is going to be narrow streets, so we can’t get a lot of companies in there,” said Varnell.