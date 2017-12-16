Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News on weekend evenings
    05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
DU PIONEERS HOCKEY CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a pair of DU Hockey tickets! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in critical condition Saturday after an early morning fire in an recreation vehicle.

Fire crews responded to the Sleepy Mobile Home Park in the 3400 block of North El Paso Street at 12:30 a.m.

rv fire 21 Neighbors Pull Man From Burning Trailer

(credit: KKTV)

“Our crews were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly,” said Lt. Fred Varnell of Colorado Springs Fire Department told CBS affiliate KKTV. “We did have one victim that was outside of the mobile home. Apparently, his neighbors forced open the door and got him out of the structure itself.”

Varnell said the man was rushed to the hospital.

rv fire 31 Neighbors Pull Man From Burning Trailer

(credit: KKTV)

Damage to the RV — a towable fifth-wheel travel trailer — was confined to the bedroom area, but the extent of damage renders the unit uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

rv fire 11 Neighbors Pull Man From Burning Trailer

(credit: KKTV)

Varnell described difficulties CSFD crews encountered simply finding access to the fire.

 

“Obviously, a problem with mobile home parks is going to be narrow streets, so we can’t get a lot of companies in there,” said Varnell.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch