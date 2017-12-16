DU PIONEERS HOCKEY CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a pair of DU Hockey tickets! (Enter To Win)
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An unidentified rock climber died Saturday following a fall north of Canon City.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a climbing accident in The Banks recreation area at 12:20 p.m.

piggy bank fatal fall credit bill olszewski Climber Dies In Fall Near Canon City

The Piggy Bank portion of The Banks climbing area. (credit: Bill Olszewski)

“Reports stated that rock climber had fallen approximately 60 feet as was not breathing,” stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The climber was pronounced dead at the scene when lifesaving measures proved insufficient.

No information about the climber is being released until family has been nofitied.

 

