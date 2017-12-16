FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An unidentified rock climber died Saturday following a fall north of Canon City.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a climbing accident in The Banks recreation area at 12:20 p.m.
“Reports stated that rock climber had fallen approximately 60 feet as was not breathing,” stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The climber was pronounced dead at the scene when lifesaving measures proved insufficient.
No information about the climber is being released until family has been nofitied.