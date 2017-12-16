DU PIONEERS HOCKEY CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a pair of DU Hockey tickets! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police Department

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man’s body was discovered Saturday morning by officers from the Aurora Police Department following a reported shooting.

APD officers were sent to a home at 1410 North Clinton Street at 5:35 a.m.

They found a deceased adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The injury was not self-inflicted, said Bill Hummel, a spokesman with the department. Also, it is not known precisely when the shooting occurred.

APD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

No details about a potential suspect have been released.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for notifying the victim’s family, giving out the victim’s name, and determining the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Jamie Krieger at (303) 739-6113.

 

