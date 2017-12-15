By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – For 30 years, Warren Village’s Holiday Shop in Denver has given single parents a chance to give their kids the Christmas they deserve without the stress of playing Santa.

“Our single moms and dads are working really hard to change the trajectory of their lives, so setting aside resources for holidays just doesn’t happen,” said Ethan Hemming, CEO of Warren Village.

Warren Village is dedicated to helping its residents find stability. They give parents like Kylee Wellons the support and guidance needed to have a better life, and around the holidays, a better Christmas.

“The holidays are a reminder and a celebration of having an abundance. When you’re in a situation where all you have are basic needs, it’s not as joyful,” said Wellons.

Warren Village’s Holiday Shop allows residents like Wellons to choose gifts for their children out of a huge collection of donations. The children at WV may also choose gifts for their parents.

“It’s hard to ask for things as a single parent, but the Holiday Shop is a time where it’s embraced,” said Wellons.

The Holiday Shop is made possible through community donations. Ten-year-old Riley Northrop gave up some of her own gifts to make sure the children at WV have a good Christmas.

“When they walk downstairs they don’t get to see presents and just open them,” said Riley. “I think the kids that get those are going to be really happy.”

The nonprofit still needs a few donations before their Holiday Shop opens Saturday.

They’re still in need of adult gifts: dish sets, sheet sets (queen and full) bed in bags/comforter sets (queen and full) coffee pots, toaster ovens, towel sets, and shower curtains.

The center also needs gifts for infants 0-2 and gifts for school-age children.

Those interested in donating may bring their items to:

Warren Village

Ray Cushman Family Center

1300 Gilpin Street in Denver

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.