Filed Under:Academic Fraud, BJ Hill, Kay Norton, Local TV, NCAA, UNC Basketball, University Of Northern Colorado

By Dillon Thomas

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Northern Colorado was hit with several penalties by the NCAA, after a confidential informant revealed former head coach BJ Hill, and other men’s basketball staff members, were committing academic fraud.

l unc hoops violations 5pkg transfer frame 76 UNC President: Basketball Coach, And Staff, Took Classes For Recruits

(credit: CBS)

The university said Hill started the fraud after feeling a need to perform as well as former head coach Tad Boyle, who left for the University of Colorado.

l unc hoops violations 5pkg transfer frame 555 UNC President: Basketball Coach, And Staff, Took Classes For Recruits

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas interviews UNC President Kay Norton. (credit: CBS)

In an interview with CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, UNC President Kay Norton said the university turned themselves in for investigation, upon learning of the fraud.

“As soon as we determined there seemed to be credibility to the allegations, we called in the NCAA,” Norton said.

l unc hoops violations 5pkg transfer frame 225 UNC President: Basketball Coach, And Staff, Took Classes For Recruits

BJ Hill (credit: CBS)

According to the NCAA, Hill’s staff was improperly recruiting.

In order to recruit talent that did not meet academic requirements, Hill was signing up for online education courses, and completing them himself. Nine of his staff members were also involved, according to the investigation.

“It was academic fraud,” Norton said.

l unc hoops violations 5pkg transfer frame 1351 UNC President: Basketball Coach, And Staff, Took Classes For Recruits

(credit: CBS)

The NCAA’s investigation took more than a year to complete. While waiting for the results, the university took action in punishing their program.

UNC fired Hill, and the staff members involved. They also imposed a post season ban on the 2016-2017 season.

However, the NCAA announced Friday further penalties, including a revocation of the school’s 2011 conference title. They were also fined, given scholarship restrictions, among other penalties.

The staff members involved were also given penalties, which restrict their ability to obtain jobs within the NCAA.

l unc hoops violations 5pkg transfer frame 345 UNC President: Basketball Coach, And Staff, Took Classes For Recruits

Kay Norton (credit: CBS)

Norton said the university would never condone academic cheating, especially for the livelihood of the basketball team, which is why they self-reported the issue.

“That is where things went wrong here at UNC,” Norton said. ”When coaches thought the only thing that mattered, was winning.”

Only one individual from the violation period remained at the university at the time of this report. Norton said that person was a current player on the team.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch