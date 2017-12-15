DENVER (CBS4) – A break between storm systems on Friday means a significant warm up for Denver and entire the Front Range. After reaching only 38° on Thursday, afternoon temperatures on Friday will be near 60 degrees.
It will also be sunny and dry statewide with highs in the 40s for the mountains.
The next storm to approach Colorado will send a cold front in our direction around midday on Saturday. Temperatures will gradually drop behind the front so high temperatures on Saturday will likely be achieved before noon. An upper level system behind the front will then enter our region Saturday night into Sunday morning causing a chance for snow in the mountains and a mix of freezing drizzle and light snow in the metro area. Any accumulation should be very minor. Some roads could become slick but no large scale travel issues are expected.
Sunday still stay chilly with highs in the middle and upper 30s followed sunny and warmer weather for early next week.
Then we’re tracking another storm for the end of next week that has the potential of bringing our most significant snowfall so far this season. It would arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. We’ll keep you posted!
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.