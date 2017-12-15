AURORA, Colo. – Aurora is preparing for the last few days to play golf at the old Fitzsimons Golf Course.
Tee times are booked through the weekend. The course started with only three holes when it opened in 1918.
It was owned by the military until it became a public concern in 1998.
A development project is planned for the site where the golf course currently sits. A representative with the Fitzsimons Redevelopment Authority said the new development will include a mix of medical and support facilities and some housing.
