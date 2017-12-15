Watch Live
AURORA, Colo. – Aurora is preparing for the last few days to play golf at the old Fitzsimons Golf Course.

(credit: CBS)

Tee times are booked through the weekend. The course started with only three holes when it opened in 1918.

It was owned by the military until it became a public concern in 1998.

A development project is planned for the site where the golf course currently sits. A representative with the Fitzsimons Redevelopment Authority said the new development will include a mix of medical and support facilities and some housing.

